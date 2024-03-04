Former Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty to criminal charges linked to fraud trial
New York, New York - The former financial director of Donald Trump's organization pleaded guilty to perjury for giving false information linked to the ex-president's civil fraud trial, prosecutors said on Monday.
Allen Weisselberg (76), the Trump Organization's chief financial officer from 2005 to 2021, has pled guilty to two counts of perjury committed during a deposition about the valuation of Trump's New York penthouse apartment.
The offenses carried prison terms of up to seven years in prison, according to the plea document.
But after accepting a deal and admitting guilt, he was sentenced to a lesser term of five months.
Prosecutors also agreed not to seek further charges against Weisselberg linked to his time at the Trump Organization.
Last month, Trump was hit with a $355 million penalty after being found liable for fraudulently manipulating the value of his properties to obtain favorable conditions on loans and insurance.
"It is a crime to lie in depositions and at trial – plain and simple. Allen Weisselberg took an oath to be truthful and then committed perjury," a spokesperson for the New York District Attorney said in a statement.
Weisselberg's testimony helped prosecutors gain the conviction of the Trump Organization and sister firm Trump Payroll Corp on 17 similar fraud and tax evasion charges that involved falsifying business records.
"Allen Weisselberg looks forward to putting this situation behind him," his lawyer, Seth Rosenberg, said in a statement.
Weisselberg's formal sentencing will be held on Wednesday, April 10.
