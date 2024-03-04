Former Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty to criminal charges linked to fraud trial

New York, New York - The former financial director of Donald Trump 's organization pleaded guilty to perjury for giving false information linked to the ex-president's civil fraud trial, prosecutors said on Monday.

Allen Weisselberg (l.), the former financial officer of Donald Trump's organization, pled guilty to perjury on Monday and will serve prison time. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP

Allen Weisselberg (76), the Trump Organization's chief financial officer from 2005 to 2021, has pled guilty to two counts of perjury committed during a deposition about the valuation of Trump's New York penthouse apartment.

The offenses carried prison terms of up to seven years in prison, according to the plea document.

But after accepting a deal and admitting guilt, he was sentenced to a lesser term of five months.



Prosecutors also agreed not to seek further charges against Weisselberg linked to his time at the Trump Organization.

Last month, Trump was hit with a $355 million penalty after being found liable for fraudulently manipulating the value of his properties to obtain favorable conditions on loans and insurance.

"It is a crime to lie in depositions and at trial – plain and simple. Allen Weisselberg took an oath to be truthful and then committed perjury," a spokesperson for the New York District Attorney said in a statement.