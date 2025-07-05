Marjorie Taylor Greene unveils MAGA machine gun giveaway to celebrate America's 250th anniversary

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently unveiled a contest to honor the 250th anniversary of the US, in which one lucky "patriot" will win one of her "favorite" guns.

Marjorie Taylor Greene recently unveiled a contest where she will be giving away a machine gun to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. © Screenshot / X / @mtgreenee

In an X post shared on Thursday, MTG said she will be giving away the "iconic FN M249S PARA" to "celebrate 250 years of the red, white, and blue."

The post included a video in which the Georgia representative said America is the "greatest country in the world," adding, "I fight the nasty 'America last' Democrats in Washington to keep it that way."

She then fires rounds from the semi-automatic machine gun – described as being "designed for airborne, armored infantry and close quarters combat" – to annihilate various objects, which she says represent her fight against "gun control, open borders, and the trans agenda coming for your kids and women’s sports."

Greene admonished former President Joe Biden for attempting to "destroy our country," but said she is working with current President Donald Trump to "Make America Great Again."

"Why enter to win this gun? Because in America, you can!" she exclaimed.

A link for the contest, which closes on September 15, requires a donation to Greene's People Over Politicians PAC for a chance to win the gun, which retails at $10,058.