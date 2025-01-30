House Democrats strategize against Trump and vow to "take that fight to the streets"

Congressional Democrats recently held a private "emergency" meeting to discuss how they will fight back against President Donald Trump's agenda.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - Top congressional Democrats recently held a private meeting to discuss their plan of attack against President Donald Trump's extreme agenda.

According to The Hill, the House Democratic Caucus held an "emergency" meeting – which was conducted via Zoom due to Congress being in recess – during which House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told colleagues to "pursue all avenues of opposition – and take that fight to the streets."

"I don't want to speak for the leader, but it was a broad call for action – and a vigorous one," said Virginia Representative Gerry Connolly.

The meeting was called after the Trump administration announced a temporary freeze on all federal spending so they could review them to determine whether they fall in line with his agenda.

Trump targets pro-Palestinian student protestors with alarming new order
Donald Trump Trump targets pro-Palestinian student protestors with alarming new order

While Republicans currently control the House and Senate, Democrats will now focus on informing voters of "the real-world effects of Trump's actions" and overtaking the GOP's historically slim majority in the House next year.

"House Democrats are now fully engaged. The bell has rung. I think we see this for the constitutional test that it is, and we're going to be aggressively pushing back," explained California Rep. Jared Huffman.

"Leader Jeffries described it as a legal fight, a legislative fight, and a street fight. And I couldn't put it better," Huffman said, adding the party plans to "use whatever bully pulpits we have to awaken the American people to what's going on here."

