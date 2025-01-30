House Democrats strategize against Trump and vow to "take that fight to the streets"

Congressional Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (l.), recently held a private "emergency" meeting to discuss how they will fight back against President Donald Trump's agenda. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP

According to The Hill, the House Democratic Caucus held an "emergency" meeting – which was conducted via Zoom due to Congress being in recess – during which House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told colleagues to "pursue all avenues of opposition – and take that fight to the streets."

"I don't want to speak for the leader, but it was a broad call for action – and a vigorous one," said Virginia Representative Gerry Connolly.

The meeting was called after the Trump administration announced a temporary freeze on all federal spending so they could review them to determine whether they fall in line with his agenda.

While Republicans currently control the House and Senate, Democrats will now focus on informing voters of "the real-world effects of Trump's actions" and overtaking the GOP's historically slim majority in the House next year.

"House Democrats are now fully engaged. The bell has rung. I think we see this for the constitutional test that it is, and we're going to be aggressively pushing back," explained California Rep. Jared Huffman.