Ghislaine Maxwell says she's "much happier" after move to minimum security prison
Bryan, Texas - Newly-released prison emails from Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted co-conspirator of notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, reveal how much "happier" she is since President Donald Trump's administration had her moved.
In emails recently obtained by NBC News, Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for recruiting minors to be sexually abused by Epstein, told friends and family that her situation has "improved," as the all-women's Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas is "a safer, more comfortable environment" than the previous one.
"The kitchen looks clean too – no possums falling from the ceiling to fry unfortunately on ovens, and become mingled with the food being served," Maxwell wrote in one email.
Back in August, Maxwell was moved – without explanation – from a federal correctional institution in Florida to Camp Bryan, where inmates have access to work programs and recreational activities.
"I haven't seen or heard the usual foul language or screaming accompanied by threats leveled at inmates by anyone," Maxwell wrote in one email. "I have not seen a single fight, drug deal, passed out person, or naked inmate running around, or several of them congregating in a shower!
"In other words, I feel like I have dropped through Alice in Wonderland's looking glass," she continued. "I am much, much happier here and more importantly safe. So yes everyone can breathe a sigh."
The emails come as Trump and his administration continue to receive backlash for refusing to release the files on Epstein, as repeatedly promised in the past.
Many critics have accused Trump, who was close friends with Epstein for decades, of attempting to protect himself and other powerful people connected to the sex traffickers.
Ghislaine Maxwell attempts to exonerate Donald Trump
Maxwell's prison transfer came days after she did an interview with Trump's former attorney and DOJ Deputy Chief Todd Blanche, during which she attempted to clear Trump's name by claiming she "never witnessed the president in any inappropriate setting in any way."
Members of the House Judiciary Committee, which is investigating the Trump administration's handling of the files, have suggested that Maxwell is receiving "VIP treatment" at the prison.
Other inmates have also claimed they were threatened with retaliation if they discussed Maxwell with the media.
Despite the seeming special treatment, the Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal Maxwell filed in October in an attempt to overturn her 20-year sentence.
Cover photo: Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & AFP PHOTO / US DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK