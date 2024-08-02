Kyle Rittenhouse reveals he won't vote for Trump – and sparks MAGA meltdown

Washington DC - Guns rights advocate Kyle Rittenhouse has been getting backlash on social media after he revealed he won't be voting for Donald Trump this election.

Prominent Second Amendment activist Kyle Rittenhouse (r.) is facing backlash after he revealed he will not be voting for Donald Trump in 2024. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

On Friday, Rittenhouse shared a video on social media, explaining that Trump will not get his support because of his poor record with gun rights.

"Unfortunately, Donald Trump had bad advisers, making him bad on the Second Amendment, and that is my issue," Rittenhouse argued. "If you cannot be completely uncompromisable on the Second Amendment, I will not vote for you, and I will write somebody else in."

"We need champions for the Second Amendment, or our rights would be eaten away and eroded each day," he added. "I support my decision, and I have no takebacks."

In another post, he shared an image of himself with former congressman and Libertarian Ron Paul, whom he plans to cast his vote for in November.

Back in August 2020, Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, traveled from his home in Illinois to attend a racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he fatally shot two people and wounded one other.

A year later, he was acquitted on all charges after arguing self-defense and has since become a hero for the far-right and gun rights advocates.