Nigeria is in security talks with the US after Trump's threats of military intervention

Abuja, Nigeria - Nigeria is in talks with the US following President Donald Trump 's threats of military intervention over the killing of Christians by jihadists in the country, Nigeria's foreign minister told AFP on Monday.

Trump said late last month he was naming Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) – a State Department designation for religious freedom violations – over the killing of Christians by "radical Islamists" before he issued a threat to strike.

"What we are discussing is how we can collaborate to tackle security challenges that are in the interest of the entire planet," Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar said in an interview in the capital Abuja.

Trump at the start of November said he had asked the Pentagon to map out a possible plan of attack in Africa's most populous nation because radical Islamists are "killing the Christians and killing them in very large numbers."

Asked whether he thought Washington would send the military to strike, Tuggar said, "No, I do not think so... Because we continue to talk, and as I said, the discussion has progressed. It's moved on from that."

Trump had said that Christianity was "facing an existential threat" in the west African nation. The US leader warned that if Nigeria does not stem the killings, the US will attack and "it will be fast, vicious, and sweet."

Nigeria, home to 230 million inhabitants, is divided roughly equally between a predominantly Christian south and a Muslim-majority north. It is the scene of numerous conflicts, including jihadist insurgencies, which kill both Christians and Muslims, often indiscriminately.

"We accept, we admit, we have security challenges due to factors, many of them beyond our control," Tuggar said.

But the foreign minister also argued that the narrative about Christian killings in Nigeria was fed by "false narratives."

"People have been misinformed. There's a drive towards creating these false narratives in order to, I suppose, debilitate Nigeria," he said.

The US House of Representatives Subcommittee on Africa will hold an open hearing on Thursday to examine Trump's recent redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern.