Trump defends Tucker Carlson's sympathetic interview with white nationalist Nick Fuentes

President Donald Trump defended Tucker Carlson for having Nick Fuentes on his podcast, telling journalists that "you can't tell him who to interview." © AFP/Patrick T. Fallon

Speaking to the press on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Trump threw his support behind Carlson and said he'd been happy with the "good interviews" they'd shared in the past.

"Well I found him to be good, he's said good things about me over the years," Trump said when asked about Carlson's interview with Fuentes. "I did an interview with him, and we had three million hits."

Carlson featured Fuentes on his podcast in late October in a discussion that touched on extreme, antisemitic and racist views, as well as the "Groypers" – the far-right influencer's white nationalist movement.

Over the course of the podcast, Carlson seemed sympathetic to Fuentes' positions, even as the latter raged against "Christian Zionists" and claimed the US should be ruled exclusively by white Christians.

In the aftermath of the interview, figures across the political spectrum came out to condemn and distance themselves from Carlson and Fuentes, but the White House remained silent.

The lack of response led many to believe that Trump was sympathetic to Fuentes' views, a narrative the president didn't try to dispel on Sunday.

"You can't tell him [Carlson] who he can interview," Trump said after berating a Bloomberg reporter for interrupting him. "I mean if he wants to interview Nick Fuentes – I don't know much about him... get the word out, let him."