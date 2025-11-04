Sculpture of Trump strapped to a cross goes on display: "Saint or sinner"

Basel, Switzerland - A realistic-looking sculpture of Donald Trump in an orange jumpsuit and strapped to a cross has stirred discussion – and smiles – in Switzerland, where it went on display this week.

An unusual sculpture depicting President Donald Trump strapped to a cross has gone on display in Switzerland. © SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

The work, by British artist Mason Storm and titled Saint or Sinner, depicts the US president in prison garb with his eyes closed and his body laid out on a slightly tilted, padded white cross, evoking a possible crucifixion – or an execution by lethal injection.

It has been on display in the northern Swiss city of Basel since Saturday, after a showing earlier this year in Vienna.

"It is scary realistic," said Konrad Breznik, owner of the Gleis 4 gallery displaying the piece.

"When we installed it, we came that close, and you would see every wrinkle, and the skin is so realistic, it's really scary," he told AFP.

The gallery had initially aimed to show the work at its premises at the Basel central train station starting in September.

But it ultimately abandoned that plan in favor of a less-crowded space, mounting the sculpture in a showcase window on Basler Kunstmeile, a pedestrian walkway in the heart of Basel.

Electronic counters have recorded more than 3,000 people passing by on Monday alone.