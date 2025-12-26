Trump goes off on Democrats in Epstein files rant: "Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas!"

Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump launched into an angry Christmas Day tirade over the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal, warning Democrats that the release of files related to the infamous sex offender would backfire on them.

President Donald Trump angrily lashed out at Democrats and warned them the ongoing Epstein files release would end up harming them. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Trump's administration has been under sustained pressure over the slow and heavily redacted release of documents from the Justice Department's investigations into Epstein.

Amid accusations that he is being shielded due to his well-documented previous association with the financier, the Republican lashed out again on Thursday in a lengthy Truth Social post.

"Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to 'drop him like a dog' when things got too HOT," he wrote.

Trump claimed he "was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so," and compared the current furor to what he calls the "Russia Hoax" – the Robert Mueller-led investigation into interference by the Kremlin into the 2016 election.

"When their names get brought out in the ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt (plus one lowlife 'Republican,' Massie!), and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do," the 79-year-old said.

While notable Democratic figures such as ex-President Bill Clinton featured heavily in the first batch of Epstein files released by the DOJ last week, Trump was also mentioned several times.