Trudeau attacks Trump in blistering response to "dumb" tariffs

Ottawa, Canada - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday angrily denounced Donald Trump 's "dumb" tariffs and accused the US president of seeking to collapse Canada 's economy in order to annex its northern neighbor.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (pictured) on Tuesday angrily denounced Donald Trump's "dumb" tariffs. © Dave Chan / AFP

The extraordinary warning about Trump's threat to Canadian sovereignty came as the US president delivered on his vow to impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods.

Canada immediately retaliated, triggering a trade war between previously close allies and threatening future commerce across a border that regularly sees billions of dollars in daily trade.

During a fiery speech in the Canadian capital, Trudeau addressed Trump directly, saying that while he thinks Trump is a "smart guy," the tariffs are a "very dumb thing to do."

Trump has said the measures are necessary to force Canadian action against what he describes as the flow of undocumented migrants and the drug fentanyl across the border.

Trudeau has maintained that Canada is not a significant contributor to either problem in the US, and on Tuesday called Trump's fentanyl justification "completely false."

Asked about Trump's motivations for imposing tariffs, Trudeau said the US president, who has spoken often of making Canada the 51st American state, "wants to see a collapse of the Canadian economy because that would make it easier to annex us."

"The United States launched a trade war against Canada," Trudeau said. "Canadians are reasonable. We are polite. We will not back down from a fight."