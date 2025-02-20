Trump taunts "51st state" Canada ahead of fiery US hockey showdown

Washington DC - President Donald Trump took a slap shot at Canada on Thursday, again suggesting a US takeover of the northern neighbor as a "fifty-first state" and urging the US hockey team to prevail in a closely watched grudge match.

Tensions have soared in the run-up to a tournament final in Boston following Trump's ordering of tariffs on Canadian imports – and his repeated verbal assaults on the sovereignty of the longtime close ally.

Brawls between players and booing by Canadian fans of the US national anthem marked the teams' previous meeting in Montreal on Saturday in the Four Nations Face-Off tournament, a round-robin featuring the NHL's top players from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the US.

The US president called Team USA after their morning practice to wish them luck, the White House said, and he will be watching the game on television when the puck drops at 8:00 PM.

Trump posted on social media that his message to the team was "to spur them on towards victory tonight against Canada, which with FAR LOWER TAXES AND MUCH STRONGER SECURITY, will someday, maybe soon, become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State."

Trump said a previous commitment – addressing a gathering of US governors in Washington – will "sadly" prevent him from attending the game in person.

"But we will all be watching, and if Governor Trudeau would like to join us, he would be most welcome," Trump said on his own platform, Truth Social.

The US president has repeatedly made disparaging references to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a mere US governor. Trudeau was at the Montreal game.