Canada strikes back at Trump's tariffs with multi-billion dollar retaliation

Ottawa, Canada - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will impose massive tariffs on US goods in retaliation to the trade war launched by Donald Trump .

Trudeau revealed that Ottawa will impose 25% tariffs on about $107 billion worth of US exports after Trump concluded a negotiated 30-day pause by introducing blanket 25% tariffs on Canadian products.

The tariffs will be rolled out over about three weeks, with about $30 billion worth of American goods to face immediate levies and the remainder to be targeted in 21 days time if the US doesn't reverse course.

Trump has justified the economic conflict by claiming that. Canada has been allowing fentanyl to be imported into the US, despite less than 1% of the deadly drug crossing the US' northern border.

"Let me be unequivocally clear – there is no justification for these actions," Trudeau said in a statement released by the Prime Minister's office.

He pointed out that Canada has implemented a $1.3 billion border plan to stop the flow of fentanyl, as well as appointing a "Fentanyl Czar". As a result, the outgoing prime minister said drug seizures have dropped 97% between December 2024 and January 2025.

"Canada will not let this unjustified decision go unanswered," Trudeau said. "Our tariffs will remain in place until the US trade action is withdrawn."