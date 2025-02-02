Canada to file World Trade Organization claim against Trump tariffs

Ottawa, Canada - Ottawa will file a World Trade Organization claim against US President Donald Trump 's recent tariffs and also seek redress under a regional free trade deal, a Canadian official said Sunday.

"The Canadian government clearly considers these tariffs to be a violation of trade commitments that the United States has taken," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told a briefing.

After weeks of threats, Trump on Saturday signed off on 25% tariffs on all Canadian imports except energy resources, which will be hit with a 10% levy.

"We will obviously pursue the legal recourse that we believe we have through the agreements that we share with the United States," the official said, citing the WTO and US-Mexico-Canada agreement (CUSMA) that Trump himself signed in 2018.

A review of the pact, which a Canadian official called a "gold standard agreement," was due to be held next year.

Ottawa also unveiled on Sunday a list of 1,256 American goods it plans to target in a first round of counter-tariffs worth Can$30 billion starting on Tuesday.

The list includes cosmetics, appliances, tires, tools, plastics, furniture, coffee, wines and spirits, dairy, and fruits.

Officials said the Canadian tariffs do not target specifically Republican states but aim to put pressure on lawmakers with influence over Trump, who are more likely to be Republicans.

A second round of counter-tariffs could be announced in the coming weeks when the total amount of the products targeted would rise to Can$155 billion (US$106 billion).