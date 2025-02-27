Trump says he will go ahead with tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would impose an added 10% tariff on Chinese imports while moving ahead with levies on Canada and Mexico next week, citing "unacceptable" fentanyl smuggling.

US President Donald Trump said he would go ahead with imposing tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico on March 4. © REUTERS

"Until [the smuggling] stops, or is seriously limited," proposed tariffs due to take effect on March 4 will happen as scheduled, Trump said in a social media post. He added: "China will likewise be charged an additional 10% Tariff on that date."

Shortly after taking office, the Republican announced levies of up to 25% on Canadian and Mexican imports, but then issued a last-minute halt to the levies for a month as talks continued.

Trump did not give further details on how the move relates to an earlier levy he imposed on Chinese imports over Beijing's alleged role in the fentanyl supply chain, or how negotiations were proceeding.

He added that an April 2 date for so-called reciprocal tariffs "will remain in full force and effect."

These levies will be tailored to each US trading partner, with details to come after government agencies complete studies that Trump has called for on trade issues