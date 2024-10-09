Trump accused of blocking FBI's thorough review of Brett Kavanaugh in bombshell report

Washington DC - A new report reveals how Donald Trump managed to block the FBI from doing a full investigation into Brett Kavanaugh before he was appointed to the Supreme Court.

A recent senate report claims Donald Trump actively blocked the FBI from conducting a full investigation into his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

On Tuesday, Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse released a 32-page report – six years after launching his inquiry – which detailed how Trump had "total control over the scope of the investigation" into Kavanaugh, and his administration and the FBI "misled the public and the Senate."

Back in 2018, Trump nominated Kavanaugh to fill a vacant Supreme Court seat, which was met with heavy backlash after stories of his heavy drinking were made public, and three women – Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez, and Julie Swetnick – came forward with sexual misconduct claims against him.

The FBI agreed to conduct an investigation into Kavanaugh's background, ultimately concluding there was "no corroboration of the allegations made by Dr. Ford or Ms. Ramirez."

According to Whitehouse's report, Trump's administration only allowed the FBI to interview 10 witnesses, which did not include the alleged victims, other witnesses who claimed to have corroborating information, or Kavanaugh himself.

When the Senate confirmed Kavanaugh to the court in a 50 to 48 vote, eight Republican senators, including then-majority leader Mitch McConnell, cited the FBI's conclusion in their decision.