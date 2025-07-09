Trump gets his own stretch of highway in Florida after local officials vote for name change

Palm Beach, Florida - Officials in a Florida town voted to have a portion of a highway named after President Donald Trump , and he couldn't be more ecstatic about it.

Commissioners in Palm Beach, Florida unanimously voted on Tuesday to rename a portion of a local highway after President Donald Trump. © Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Palm Beach Post, all seven members of the Palm Beach County Commissioners voted on Tuesday to rename a stretch of Southern Boulevard to "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard."

The portion, located between Kirk Road and South Ocean Boulevard, is where the president's Mar-a-Lago estate is located.

The resolution also renamed another part of the highway – from Lion Country Safari Road to Royal Palm Beach Boulevard – as "PBSO Motorman Highway", in honor of three local sheriff's deputies who were struck and killed by an SUV while awaiting roadside assistance on the side of the road back in November 2024.

The move comes after the Florida Legislature approved the renaming earlier this year, and state Governor Ron DeSantis signed it into law last month.

That evening, Trump shared the news in a Truth Social post, thanking the county, Gov. DeSantis, and state lawmakers for "granting me this wonderful honor!"

A White House spokesperson told The Hill in a statement said the renaming "commemorates his iconic legacy and the historically significant moments that have made this President the greatest of all time."

"The President will always be grateful to Floridians for their unwavering support as MAGA loyalists, who voted for him all three times."