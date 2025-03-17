Trump administration defies judge's order and deports Ivy League professor

Washington DC - Attorneys for President Donald Trump 's administration recently revealed why they deported an Ivy League doctor in defiance of a judge's order not to.

President Donald Trump's administration recently told a judge a Lebanese doctor was deported after authorities found Hezbollah content on her phone. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

According to Politico, US Attorney Michael Sady submitted a filing on Monday that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents deported Dr. Rasha Alawieh (34) after they discovered "sympathetic photos and videos" of prominent Hezbollah figures in the "deleted items" folder of her cell phone.

Last Thursday, she was intercepted by CBP agents as she was coming off a flight from Lebanon at Boston's Logan Airport and explained to authorities that she had traveled to her home country to attend the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Alawieh, who is a physician and professor at Brown University who has been living in the US legally since 2018, noted that she supports him "from a religious perspective," but not a political one.

After questioning her, agents "determined that her true intentions in the United States could not be determined."

While she was being held, Alawieh's cousin managed to submit a habeas corpus petition for her release on Friday, and a half hour later, at 7:18 PM, US District Judge Leo Sorokin issued an order that Alawieh "shall not be moved outside the District of Massachusetts without providing the Court 48 hours' advance notice of the move and the reason therefor."

CBP officials reportedly put Alawieh on a flight to Paris that departed at 7:43 PM.

Though attorneys for Alawieh accused the government of "willfully" defying the judge's order, CBP official John Wallace said in a sworn declaration that they were not notified of the order before her deportation.

In an X post on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security reiterated the claim of her support for Hezbollah, adding, "A visa is a privilege not a right – glorifying and supporting terrorists who kill Americans is grounds for visa issuance to be denied. This is commonsense security."