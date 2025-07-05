Barack Obama boldly reminds Trump that Independence Day isn't all about "one person"

Washington DC - Former President Barack Obama recently shared a social media post reminding current President Donald Trump what Independence Day is actually all about.

On Friday, Obama shared an X post, explaining that the day is "a reminder that America is not the project of any one person."

"The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word 'We.' 'We The People.' 'We Shall Overcome.' 'Yes We Can.' America is owned by no one. It belongs to all citizens," Obama wrote.

"And at this moment in history – when core democratic principles seem to be continuously under attack, when too many people around the world have become cynical and disengaged – now is precisely the time to ask ourselves tough questions about how we can build our democracies and make them work in meaningful and practical ways for ordinary people," he added.

Obama's remarks came as Trump has spent the past several days celebrating himself instead of honoring the nation as a whole.

On Thursday, he gave a speech during a Salute to America Celebration in Iowa, which he turned into a campaign rally by insulting Democrats, using an antisemitic slur, and gloating about his own recent achievements, such as the passing of his controversial "Big, Beautiful Bill."