Trump administration ends tariff exemption for small packages shipped globally

Washington DC - The US on Friday ended tariff exemptions on small packages entering the country from abroad, in a move that has sparked concern among small businesses and warnings of consumer price hikes.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has claimed ending tariff exemptions on small packages will restrict the entry of "narcotics and other dangerous and prohibited items" into the US. © REUTERS

President Donald Trump's administration cited the use of low-value shipments to evade tariffs and smuggle drugs in ending duty-free treatment for parcels valued at or under $800.

Instead, packages will either be subject to the tariff level applicable to their country of origin, or face a specific duty ranging from $80 to $200 per item. But exclusions for personal some personal items and gifts remain.

Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro told reporters that closing this "loophole" helps restrict the flow of "narcotics and other dangerous and prohibited items" while bringing fresh tariff revenues.

But the monthlong lead time Trump's order provided has sparked a frenzy.

Postal services, including in France, Germany, Italy, India, Australia, and Japan, earlier said most US-bound packages would no longer be accepted.

The UK's Royal Mail, which took a similar step, announced new services Thursday for customers to continue sending goods to the US.

On Tuesday, the United Nations' Universal Postal Union said 25 member countries' postal operators had suspended outbound postal services to the country.

"Foreign post offices need to get their act together when it comes to monitoring and policing the use of international mail for smuggling and tariff evasion purposes," Navarro added Thursday.

US officials maintain that just 5% of duty-free small package shipments arrived via the postal network, while most went through express couriers.

Yet, the impending change has brought confusion and concern to small businesses.