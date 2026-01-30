Trump claims Iran is willing to make a deal as he repeats threat of large "armada"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Friday he believed Tehran wanted to make a deal to avoid military action, adding that the US "armada" near Iran was bigger than the one he dispatched to topple Venezuela's leader.

"We have a large armada, flotilla, call it whatever you want, heading toward Iran right now, even larger than what we had in Venezuela," the Republican president told reporters in the Oval Office.

"Hopefully, we'll make a deal. If we do make a deal, that's good. If we don't make a deal, we'll see what happens."

Asked if he had given Iran a deadline to make a deal on its nuclear program, ballistic missiles, and other issues, Trump said "yeah, I have," but added that "only they know for sure" what it was.

Trump, however, cited what he said was Iran's decision to halt executions of protesters – after a crackdown in which rights groups say more than 6,000 people were killed – as evidence to show Tehran was ready to comply.

"I can say this, they do want to make a deal," Trump said.