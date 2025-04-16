Trump administration threatens endangered species with new proposal

Washington DC - The Trump administration aims to remove degradation of habitat from its definition of "harm" to endangered species, proposing Wednesday a rule change that would open the door to human activity in ecologically sensitive environments .

The Trump administration aims to remove degradation of habitat from its definition of "harm" to endangered species. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the definition of "harm" in the Endangered Species Act should exclude "actions that impair the habitat of protected species."

Environmental groups said the rule change would allow timber, oil, and mining activity, as well as other activities by individuals and the government, to destroy the habitats of endangered animals.

"For 50 years, the ESA has saved numerous species – including iconic American species like bald eagles, gray wolves, Florida manatees, and humpback whales – from extinction," environmental law organization Earthjustice said.

"One key to this success has been its definition of harm, which recognizes the common-sense concept that destroying a forest, beach, river, or wetland that a species relies on for survival constitutes harm to that species," it said, adding that the group was prepared to challenge the proposal in court.

"There's just no way to protect animals and plants from extinction without protecting the places they live, yet the Trump administration is opening the flood gates to immeasurable habitat destruction," said Noah Greenwald, codirector of endangered species at the Center for Biological Diversity.

"Without a prohibition on habitat destruction, spotted owls, sea turtles, salmon, and so many more imperiled animals won't stand a chance," said Greenwald. "Trump is trying to drive a knife through the heart of the Endangered Species Act."

The proposal will now be open to public comment for 30 days.