Trump baselessly blames Democrats as MAGA Republicans face backlash from constituents

Washington DC - House and Senate Republicans have been facing anger from their constituents, but President Donald Trump claims it's all part of a ploy by Democrats.

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump baselessly claimed Democrats are paying people to act as angry constituents at town hall meetings. © JIM WATSON / AFP

On Monday, the president shared a Truth Social post baselessly claiming that Democrats are behind a series of contentious town hall meetings Republican leaders have been having in recent weeks since he was re-elected.

"Paid 'troublemakers' are attending Republican Town Hall Meetings," Trump wrote.

"It is all part of the game for the Democrats, but just like our big LANDSLIDE ELECTION, it's not going to work for them!"

Trump's remarks are believed to be referencing a town hall meeting that took place on Friday in Oakley, Kansas where state Senator Roger Marshall was met with boos as numerous constituents voiced their anger over some of Trump's actions as president, most notably those regarding veterans.

Marshall ultimately stormed out of the meeting early, resulting in more boos and shouting from the room.

In a statement following the town hall, Marshall's chief of staff said, without evidence, that "Democrat operatives" not from the area "sabotaged" the event.

Marshall also shared a screenshot of Trump's Truth Social post on Monday, along with the cryptic caption, "Can confirm."