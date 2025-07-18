Trump gloats over Colbert's cancellation as late-night rivals react

New York, New York - President Donald Trump gloated over the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, a staple of late-night television , as the timing of the decision sparked alarm.

President Donald Trump (l.) gloated over the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert as the timing of the decision sparked alarm. © Collage: Brendan Smialowski / AFP & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

CBS said in a statement that the cancellation was "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night," and was "not related in any way to the show's performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount."

But it came just days after the comedian blasted parent company Paramount's $16 million settlement with Trump as "a big fat bribe."

Trump celebrated the cancellation Friday, writing on his Truth Social platform, "I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings."

The Writers Guild of America, meanwhile, called on the New York attorney general to investigate whether the move by CBS was intended to improperly curry favor with Trump.

"Given Paramount's recent capitulation to President Trump in the CBS News lawsuit, the Writers Guild of America has significant concerns that The Late Show's cancelation is a bribe, sacrificing free speech to curry favor with the Trump Administration as the company looks for merger approval," it said in a statement.

The cancellation also garnered reactions from Colbert's late-night rivals, who expressed shock and disappointment in the move.