Trump begs House to pass spending bill to end shutdown: "There can be NO CHANGES"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump urged the House of Representatives on Monday to swiftly adopt a spending bill and end the three-day government shutdown.

"I hope all Republicans and Democrats will join me in supporting this Bill, and send it to my desk WITHOUT DELAY," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The shutdown followed a breakdown in negotiations because of anger over the killing of two protesters in Minneapolis by federal immigration agents, which derailed talks over new money for the Department of Homeland Security.

Late Friday, the Senate passed a package clearing five outstanding funding bills to cover most federal agencies through September, along with a two-week stopgap measure to keep DHS operating while lawmakers negotiate immigration enforcement policy.

Several conservative Republicans have voiced their disdain for the deal, however, and have threatened to vote against the Senate-backed package on Tuesday.

In his Truth Social post, Trump said "there can be NO CHANGES at this time" to the legislation and called for its immediate passage.

"We will work together in good faith to address the issues that have been raised, but we cannot have another long, pointless, and destructive Shutdown that will hurt our Country so badly," the Republican president said in a reference to a record 43-day stoppage last summer.

Mike Johnson, speaker of the Republican-controlled House, has expressed optimism that an agreement is imminent.