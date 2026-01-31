US government enters partial shutdown amid fight over Homeland Security funding

Washington DC - The US government entered a partial shutdown Saturday as a midnight funding deadline passed without Congress approving a 2026 budget, though disruption was expected to be limited with the House set to move early next week to ratify a Senate-backed deal.

A Senate deal to pass a 2026 budget failed to materialize before the funding deadline on Friday, sparking a partial government shutdown. © REUTERS

The funding lapse followed a breakdown in negotiations driven by anger over the killing of two US citizens by federal immigration agents occupying Minneapolis.

Democrats have since refused to approve a bill allocating money for the Department of Homeland Security without significant changes.

Late Friday, though, the Senate passed a package clearing five outstanding funding bills to cover most federal agencies through September, along with a two-week stopgap measure to keep DHS operating while lawmakers continue negotiations over immigration enforcement policy.

The House of Representatives was out of session as the deadline expired and is not scheduled to return until Monday.

President Donald Trump backed the Senate deal and urged swift House action, signaling he wanted to avoid a prolonged shutdown – the second of his second term – after a record-length stoppage last fall disrupted federal services for more than a month.

"Instead of going after drug smugglers, child predators, and human traffickers, the Trump Administration is wasting valuable resources targeting peaceful protestors in Chicago and Minneapolis," Senate Democratic Minority Whip Dick Durbin posted on social media.

"This Administration continues to make Americans less safe."