Trump boasts about White House ballroom project amid reports of falling out with architect

Washington DC - President Donald Trump insisted his White House ballroom would be completed the "RIGHT" way amid reports of a disagreement with the project's architect.

President Donald Trump ranted and raved about his new ballroom project in a social media post that offered an insight into his relationship with the building's architect. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"The Presidential Ballroom, which I am building at the White House, with all private donations and funding (ZERO cost to the American Taxpayer!), will be, at its completion, the most beautiful and spectacular Ballroom anywhere in the World!" Trump boasted in a Sunday post on Truth Social.

"It is something that has been needed and desired at the White House for over 150 years, but something which no other President was equipped to do."

The post came after his alleged falling out with the ballroom's architect, James McCrery II, became public in a detailed report from the New York Times.

According to the NYT, McCrery objected to the size of the ballroom, which he felt would overshadow the main building.

The planned ballroom is expected to be about 90,000-square-feet in size, dwarfing the White House itself, which takes up only around 55,000-square-feet.

"As with any building, there is a conversation between the principal and the architect," an anonymous White House official told the NYT.

"All parties are excited to execute on the president’s vision."