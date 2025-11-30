Donald Trump's love for golf is reportedly costing US taxpayers approx. a hundred million dollars
Washington DC - President Donald Trump is reportedly well on track to double the millions of dollars he spent on golf outings during his first term in office.
In a recent analysis, the HuffPost found that Trump's golf trips have cost US taxpayers somewhere around $70.8 million since he was reelected back in January.
Last Wednesday, the president traveled from Washington DC to his home in Palm Beach, Florida, his 16th trip this term.
With his regular use of Air Force One – which costs $273,063 per hour to fly – and necessary security measures, the trip costs $3.4 million each way.
Trump also regularly travels to his course in Bedminster, New Jersey, which costs about $1.1 million each. Earlier this year, he also promoted the opening of his new course in Aberdeen, Scotland, a trip that cost $10 million.
In their analysis, the HuffPost referred to a Government Accountability Office report released in 2019, which recounted Trump's golf trips during his first term in office.
If Trump makes two more trips to Florida before the end of 2025, his golf expenses will have reached $75 million for the year, which would put him on track to exceed $300 million by the end of his second term – nearly doubling the $151.5 million of his first term.
The website didtrumpgolftoday.com claims Trump has golfed 77 days, or 24%, of his second term, which they claim has so far cost taxpayers over $107 million.
