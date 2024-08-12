Trump files eye-popping claim over FBI raid on Florida home: "Political persecution"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has filed a $100 million claim against the Justice Department, alleging the 2022 FBI raid on his Florida home to recover classified documents was "political persecution."

The claim, which was filed last week but only came to light on Monday, accuses Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray of seeking to "injure" the former president.



Trump was charged in Florida with 31 counts of "willful retention of national defense information" for refusing to return top-secret documents taken from the White House when he left office.

A federal judge dismissed the case last month on the grounds that Special Counsel Jack Smith, who brought the charges, was unlawfully appointed.

FBI agents, acting on a search warrant approved by a federal judge, raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on August 8, 2022, to recover classified documents, including records from the Pentagon and CIA, which were allegedly being kept unsecured at his home.

Trump, the Republican party's nominee in the 2024 presidential race, is seeking punitive damages of $100 million and to recover at least $15 million in legal costs, according to his claim.