Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene claim Biden sent DOJ to "assassinate" him

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene have begun pushing the wild narrative that President Joe Biden has been trying to have the former president assassinated.

Donald Trump (r.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (l.) claim Joe Biden ordered the Justice Department to kill him during their 2022 raid of his Mar-a-Lago home. © Collage: IMAGO / Newscom World & USA TODAY Network

According to The Washington Post, the Trump campaign sent out an email on Tuesday trying to raise funds over their claims that during an FBI raid of his Florida home in August 2022, Biden had "authorized" the Department of Justice to "shoot me!"

"It's just been revealed that Biden's DOJ was authorized to use DEADLY FORCE for their DESPICABLE raid in Mar-a-Lago," he wrote. "You know they're just itching to do the unthinkable.

"Joe Biden was locked & loaded, ready to take me out, and put my family in danger," the email added.

The claim seems to be in reference to recently unsealed court filings regarding his federal case, where he faces charges for taking classified documents from the White House.



One of the documents unsealed was a law enforcement operations order, which outlined how the FBI was authorized to conduct its search, including the possible use of force in limited circumstances.

Trump and his MAGA camp have since run with it, arguing this signals a clear intention to bring him harm, but the FBI said in a statement to CNN that it all was "standard protocol" for search warrants.

"No one ordered additional steps to be taken, and there was no departure from the norm in this matter," the FBI added.