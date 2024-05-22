Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene claim Biden sent DOJ to "assassinate" him
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene have begun pushing the wild narrative that President Joe Biden has been trying to have the former president assassinated.
According to The Washington Post, the Trump campaign sent out an email on Tuesday trying to raise funds over their claims that during an FBI raid of his Florida home in August 2022, Biden had "authorized" the Department of Justice to "shoot me!"
"It's just been revealed that Biden's DOJ was authorized to use DEADLY FORCE for their DESPICABLE raid in Mar-a-Lago," he wrote. "You know they're just itching to do the unthinkable.
"Joe Biden was locked & loaded, ready to take me out, and put my family in danger," the email added.
The claim seems to be in reference to recently unsealed court filings regarding his federal case, where he faces charges for taking classified documents from the White House.
One of the documents unsealed was a law enforcement operations order, which outlined how the FBI was authorized to conduct its search, including the possible use of force in limited circumstances.
Trump and his MAGA camp have since run with it, arguing this signals a clear intention to bring him harm, but the FBI said in a statement to CNN that it all was "standard protocol" for search warrants.
"No one ordered additional steps to be taken, and there was no departure from the norm in this matter," the FBI added.
Marjorie Taylor Greene calls on MAGA to step in
Greene, Trump's biggest ally in the House, shared a post to X on Tuesday, claiming she "made sure" that Trump was made aware of the plot.
"The Biden DOJ and FBI were planning to assassinate President Trump and gave the green light," she wrote.
"What are Republicans going to do about it?" she added.
X attached a community note to the post, describing her statement as "false," along with a link to a Justice Department website that explains how the "language in question is standard procedure."
Nonetheless, MTG continued to push the narrative in a follow-up post on Wednesday, claiming officials were given the green light to "kill anyone that stood in the way" and stating that "Democrats declared war on us."
"They are trying to lock Trump up for life, are prosecuting over 400 Republicans across the country for fighting for election integrity in 2020, and are putting thousands of people in jail for protesting the 2020 election on January 6, 2020."
"WE SHOULD ALL BE FLYING THE FLAG UPSIDE DOWN!!!" MTG added.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Newscom World & USA TODAY Network