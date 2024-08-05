Trump election interference trial on the merry-go-round after new judge order

Washington DC - Donald Trump will soon be heading back to court, after the judge overseeing his 2020 election interference trial revived the case.

The judge overseeing Donald Trump's (r.) 2020 election interference case, brought forth by Special Counsel Jack Smith (l.), recently denied the former president's motion to dismiss it. © Collage: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Tolga AKMEN / AFP

Looks like the Republican presidential candidate's fate is still up in the air.



Last month, the US Supreme Court ruled that as a former president, Trump has "absolute immunity" from criminal prosecution for core official acts taken while in office, but not for unofficial acts.



The decision was a huge win for Trump, as it appeared to halt several court battles he is currently facing.

But on Saturday, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued an order denying a motion from Trump and his legal team for the indictment to be dismissed, but said they can "file a renewed motion once all issues of immunity have been resolved."

She also scheduled a conference with both the defense and prosecution for August 16 to determine a schedule for pretrial proceedings.