Trump election interference trial on the merry-go-round after new judge order
Washington DC - Donald Trump will soon be heading back to court, after the judge overseeing his 2020 election interference trial revived the case.
Looks like the Republican presidential candidate's fate is still up in the air.
Last month, the US Supreme Court ruled that as a former president, Trump has "absolute immunity" from criminal prosecution for core official acts taken while in office, but not for unofficial acts.
The decision was a huge win for Trump, as it appeared to halt several court battles he is currently facing.
But on Saturday, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued an order denying a motion from Trump and his legal team for the indictment to be dismissed, but said they can "file a renewed motion once all issues of immunity have been resolved."
She also scheduled a conference with both the defense and prosecution for August 16 to determine a schedule for pretrial proceedings.
Will the Trump case go to trial before November?
In the trial, which was brought forth by Special Counsel Jack Smith, Trump is facing four federal felony charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden. The case was scheduled to begin on March 4, but was frozen until the Supreme Court ruled on Trump's immunity claim.
In the wake of the immunity ruling, the judge overseeing Trump's classified documents trial, another case brought forth by Smith, tossed that case, arguing that Smith's appointment as counsel violated the constitution.
That ruling has affected all federal trials Trump was expected to fight this year, and though Chutkan is ready to move forward, it's unlikely it will begin before the elections in November.
