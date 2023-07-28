Donald Trump rocked by new indictment in classified docs probe

Miami, Florida - Donald Trump faces fresh charges that he attempted to obstruct the investigation into the mishandling of classified documents by conspiring to delete surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.

Former President Donald Trump has been hit with a fresh slate of charges in the investigation into alleged mishandling of classified documents. © Collage: REUTERS

Federal prosecutors unsealed the new indictment targeting the front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, who is set to go on trial as the election heats up in May of next year.



The new charges came the same day Trump said his lawyers met with Justice Department officials ahead of a separate expected indictment over his alleged efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

The twice-impeached former president was first indicted in the classified documents case last month, accused of endangering national security by holding on to top secret nuclear and defense information after leaving the White House.

Trump kept the files unsecured at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida and blocked official efforts to retrieve them, according to the indictment.

Thursday's superseding indictment accuses the former president of acting with his co-defendant in the case, personal aide Waltine "Walt" Nauta, and a new defendant, property manager Carlos de Oliveira, to delete security camera footage at Mar-a-Lago.

The fresh charges add to the existing counts of "willful retention of national defense information" and charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, making false statements and other offenses to which Trump pleaded not guilty last month.