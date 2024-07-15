Trump scores huge win after judge blows up federal classified documents case!

Fort Pierce, Florida - The federal judge overseeing the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump has officially dismissed the case.

On Monday, Federal Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

On Monday, Florida Judge Aileen Cannon issued a 92-page order, dismissing the case on the grounds that special counsel Jack Smith, the head prosecutor chosen by the Justice Department to lead the case, was unlawfully appointed.

"Former President Trump's Motion to Dismiss Indictment Based on the Unlawful Appointment and Funding of Special Counsel Jack Smith is GRANTED," Cannon wrote.



"The Superseding Indictment is DISMISSED because Special Counsel Smith's appointment violates the Appointments Clause of the United States Constitution."

In the Florida case, Trump was facing 31 counts of "willful retention of national defense information," each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.



He also faced charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements.

Trump allegedly kept classified documents – which included records from the Pentagon and CIA – unsecured at his Mar-a-Lago home and thwarted efforts to retrieve them.