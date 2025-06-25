Trump floats replacements for "low IQ" Fed Chair Jerome Powell

The Hague, Netherlands - President Donald Trump said Wednesday he had a handful of candidates potentially lined up to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, whom he sharply criticized for his handling of the world's top economy.

President Donald Trump (r.) said Wednesday he had a handful of candidates potentially lined up to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. © Collage: Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP

Unlike his precedessors, who avoided giving advice to the independent central bank, Trump has fired frequent broadsides at Powell, urging him to cut interest rates.

"I know within three or four people who I'm going to pick," Trump told reporters after a NATO summit.

"I mean, he goes out pretty soon, fortunately, because I think he's terrible," said Trump of Powell, whose term ends in May next year.

Trump added that Powell was "average mentally" and had "low IQ for what he does."

On Tuesday, Powell said the world's top central bank needed to see the impact of Trump's tariffs before deciding on further rate cuts.

He told US lawmakers that the Fed needed to ensure that a one-time spike in prices did not become an "ongoing inflation problem."

But he said rates could be lowered sooner if inflation came in weaker than expected or if the labor market deteriorated.