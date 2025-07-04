Trump floats UFC fight at White House to celebrate US' 250th anniversary

Des Moines, Iowa - President Donald Trump said that he plans on hosting an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event at the White House next year to celebrate the country's 250th anniversary on July 4.

"We're going to have a UFC fight, think of this, on the grounds of the White House," Trump said as part of a a bizarre pre-July 4 speech on Thursday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

"We have a lot of land there," he said. "We are going to build a little – we are not, Dana's going to do it! Dana's great, Dana's one-of-a-kind."

Trump was referring to UFC CEO Dana White, a long-time friend and ally of the president who campaigned alongside him in 2024.

In the speech, Trump floated the idea of potentially holding a UFC fight on the grounds of the White House as part of next year's July 4 celebrations, which will mark the US' 250th anniversary.

"We are going to have a UFC fight, championship fight, full fight, like 20-25,000 people, and we are going to do that as part of 250 also," Trump said.