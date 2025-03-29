Trump gives bizarre response when asked what a woman is: "Doesn't give a man even a chance!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump gave a pretty interesting response when he was recently asked to define what a woman is.

During a press conference at the White House on Friday, a reporter praised Trump for having "done so much for women."

The journalist then asked, "Since Democrats seemed to struggle answering this question, I want to ask you – what is a woman, and why is it important that we understand the difference between men and women?"

Trump said the question was "easy" to answer, and explained that a woman is someone who "can have a baby under certain circumstances" and "has equality."

"A woman is a person who is much smarter than a man, I've always found," the president continued, garnering laughs from the crowd.

"A woman is a person that doesn't give a man even a chance of success."

Trump has a long history of making derogatory statements about women and has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct by dozens of women. Nonetheless, he has regularly pitched himself as pro-women.

He went on to lament that women have been "treated very badly" in regard to the "crazy issue of men being able to play in women's sports," which he described as "demeaning."