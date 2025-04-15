Trump goes viral with attempt to say "MAGA" slogan in Spanish
Washington DC - President Donald Trump took a stab at pronouncing his MAGA mantra in Spanish and – though he did not stick the landing – video of his effort went viral anyway.
In an interview airing Tuesday and Wednesday on a Fox News Spanish language offshoot, host Rachel Campos-Duffy said she was going to teach the 78-year-old president how to say "Make America Great Again" in the language of Cervantes.
Then she pronounced it – "Vamos a hacer America grande otra vez" – and asked the president to repeat it.
Famous for his mangled syntax and meandering discourse, Trump did not disappoint.
He skipped the subject and verb altogether and just said in a rather staccato style, gesturing with his hands, "America grande otra vez."
He leaned forward for emphasis with the last word.
It was not a passage from Quixote by any means, but Trump fans on social media loved it, giving him high praise for even trying.
The White House posted the clip on X, and it was quickly viewed hundreds of thousands of times.
Cover photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP