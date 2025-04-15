Trump goes viral with attempt to say "MAGA" slogan in Spanish

Washington DC - President Donald Trump took a stab at pronouncing his MAGA mantra in Spanish and – though he did not stick the landing – video of his effort went viral anyway.

In an interview airing Tuesday and Wednesday on a Fox News Spanish language offshoot, host Rachel Campos-Duffy said she was going to teach the 78-year-old president how to say "Make America Great Again" in the language of Cervantes.

Then she pronounced it – "Vamos a hacer America grande otra vez" – and asked the president to repeat it.

Famous for his mangled syntax and meandering discourse, Trump did not disappoint.

He skipped the subject and verb altogether and just said in a rather staccato style, gesturing with his hands, "America grande otra vez."

He leaned forward for emphasis with the last word.

It was not a passage from Quixote by any means, but Trump fans on social media loved it, giving him high praise for even trying.