Trump hails Central Asia's "unbelievable potential" at first-of-its-kind summit

Washington DC - President Donald Trump hosted all five Central Asian leaders on Thursday for the first time, a few months after they held separate summits with Russia 's Vladimir Putin and China 's Xi Jinping.

President Donald Trump attends a dinner with the leaders of the C5+1 Central Asian countries in the East Room of the White House on November 6, 2025. © REUTERS

"We're strengthening our economic partnerships, improving our security cooperation, and expanding our overall bonds," Trump said before a dinner with the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

"One of the key items on our agenda is critical minerals," Trump said at the so-called "C5+1" meeting.

He hailed the countries' "incredible importance and unbelievable potential."

On social media afterward, Trump announced "an incredible Trade and Economic Deal" with Uzbekistan, which he said included Tashkent investing nearly $35 billion over three years – and more than $100 billion in a decade – in key US sectors such as aviation, critical minerals, agriculture, and IT.

The US and European Union are drawn by the region's huge – but still mostly unexploited – natural resources as they try to diversify their rare earths supplies and reduce dependence on Beijing.

Kazakhstan is the world's largest uranium producer, Uzbekistan has giant gold reserves, and Turkmenistan is rich in gas. Mountainous Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are also opening up new mineral deposits.

But exploiting these giant reserves remains complicated. Almost as large as the EU, but home to only about 75 million people, Central Asia is landlocked and covered by deserts and mountains.

The region is sandwiched between countries that have strained ties with the West: Russia to the north, China to the east, and Iran and Afghanistan to the south.