Trump hit with lawsuit from University of California over funding freeze

Los Angeles, California - The University of California has sued President Donald Trump 's administration over its decision to freeze federal research funding over claims of antisemitism on campus.

A conglomeration of unions, faculty members, and students at the University of California on Tuesday lodged a lawsuit against the Trump administration, arguing that funding freezes are designed to destroy academic freedom.

"Determined to exert ideological control over the nation's core institutions, the Trump administration is engaged in tactics that violate the central norms of our democracy, the United States Constitution, and duly enacted federal laws," the lawsuit claims.

"It has now set its sights on [the University of California]," it said, "prompting UC faculty, academic and other staff, and students to band together to file this federal court action challenging the Trump administration's violation of the First Amendment and federal law."

University of California staff, students, and unions accused the Trump administration of attempting to "threaten colleges and universities" based on anger over diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

The Trump administration in August first demanded a fine from, and then froze $584 million to, the University of California, citing claims that it had allowed antisemitism on campus and was pushing a political agenda.

A few days later, Washington was ordered by a judge in California to restore University of California funding because the freeze was based on an "unreasonable interpretation" of the law.