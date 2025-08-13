Trump administration ordered to restore UCLA funding after defying court ruling

Los Angeles, California - The Trump administration on Tuesday was ordered by a judge in California to restore funding to the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) after defying a previous ruling.

Judge Rita F. Lin on Tuesday ruled that the National Science Foundation (NSF) must reinstate about a third of its grants to UCLA after it attempted to get around a previous ruling in June that already required it to restore funding.

According to Lin, the NSF attempted to ignore the ruling and freeze the funding anyway based on an interpretation that it was okay to do so if an action had been "labeled as a 'suspension' rather than a 'termination.'"

"This is not a reasonable interpretation," said Lin, who had handed down the original court ruling in June after the NSF cut about $324 million in grant funding to UCLA.

In her June ruling, Lin established that the Trump administration could not issue blanket grant terminations but instead had to establish clear reasons and justification for each cancellation.