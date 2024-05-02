Trump in danger of more punishment as hush money trial judge schedules gag order hearing

New York, New York - The judge overseeing Donald Trump 's hush money trial will hear an argument Thursday that the ex-president has again breached a gag order intended to protect trial participants.

New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan (l.) on Thursday will hear claims that Donald Trump yet again violated the gag order imposed in his hush money trial. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & REUTERS

Judge Juan Merchan has already sanctioned Trump for defying his order on nine occasions, fining him $9,000 on Tuesday and warning him he could face jail for continuing to lash out on social media.



Merchan also instructed the 77-year-old to remove seven "offending posts" from his Truth Social account and two from a campaign website. The posts were removed the same day.

He ruled that witness testimony would start later than usual at 10 AM on Thursday to allow the court to hear prosecution claims that Trump has once again breached the gag order.

The gag order imposed on the Republican presidential candidate ahead of the trial prohibits him from publicly attacking witnesses, jurors, or court staff and their relatives.

On Wednesday, Trump took advantage of a break in the trial to hold a major campaign rally in Wisconsin – blaming his legal troubles and America's ills on his election rival, President Joe Biden.

"So I got indicted four times, and then I have civil trials -- all coming out of the White House, everything, like a Third World country," he said.