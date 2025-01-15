Trump is reportedly swimming in money as wealthy donors line up to pay tribute
Washington DC - As president-elect Donald Trump prepares for his second term, he has reportedly made more money than he knows what to do with.
Several sources close to Trump's camp recently told Axios that the incoming president has been stockpiling cash and is well on his way to making $500 million by the summer.
"The money is just pouring in at Mar-a-Lago. Trump doesn't have to lift a finger. Everyone's coming to him," one source told the outlet.
"We're looking at half a billion [dollars] by June, and we're on track," they added. "It's sort of a target, but it's just a realistic projection of what's happening."
As the Republican cannot run for a third term, he is believed to be saving the funds to help his political allies, help the party maintain their congressional majority, and to punish his political opponents.
Trump has reportedly kept a "grievance list" of donors who refused to support him after the Capitol riots in 2021, and made a habit of reminding them that he won without them.
Another advisor claimed Trump is not for sale, as he is willing to take lots of money from donors, but not willing to use his power to support their agenda.
"He'll take your money and then tell you, 'I don't give a f*** what you want'," the advisor said.
Donald Trump gets love from wealthy tech bros
Support for – among others – Trump's inaugural fund, the MAGA Inc. super PAC, and his presidential library fund has come from corporations and wealthy donors involved in a number of industries, such as health care, finance, and insurance.
But the biggest outlays have come from leaders in the tech and crypto industries, with some giving over $10 million.
"If the tech guys are giving big, it makes everyone give," another source told the outlet.
In the last few weeks, a number of tech leaders, including Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg, have held private meetings with Trump and donated millions in an effort to curry his favor before he is sworn in on January 20.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Panthermedia & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP