Trump is reportedly swimming in money as wealthy donors line up to pay tribute

Washington DC - As president-elect Donald Trump prepares for his second term, he has reportedly made more money than he knows what to do with.

Donald Trump has been stockpiling donations ahead of his inauguration, with donations from corporations and wealthy invidivduals reportedly piling up. © Collage: IMAGO / Panthermedia & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Several sources close to Trump's camp recently told Axios that the incoming president has been stockpiling cash and is well on his way to making $500 million by the summer.

"The money is just pouring in at Mar-a-Lago. Trump doesn't have to lift a finger. Everyone's coming to him," one source told the outlet.

"We're looking at half a billion [dollars] by June, and we're on track," they added. "It's sort of a target, but it's just a realistic projection of what's happening."

As the Republican cannot run for a third term, he is believed to be saving the funds to help his political allies, help the party maintain their congressional majority, and to punish his political opponents.

Trump has reportedly kept a "grievance list" of donors who refused to support him after the Capitol riots in 2021, and made a habit of reminding them that he won without them.

Another advisor claimed Trump is not for sale, as he is willing to take lots of money from donors, but not willing to use his power to support their agenda.

"He'll take your money and then tell you, 'I don't give a f*** what you want'," the advisor said.