Trump mulls major new weapons delivery to Ukraine as Russia launches biggest attack yet

The White House has asked the Pentagon for options to supply more weapons, including a Patriot system, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing two officials.

This would mark the first time Trump has approved delivering a major weapons system to Kyiv beyond what his predecessor, Joe Biden, authorized.

Earlier on Tuesday Trump criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed frustration over the ongoing war in Ukraine, saying he authorized sending some defensive weapons to support Kyiv.

The move follows Washington's temporary pause on deliveries of certain promised weapons, including anti-aircraft systems.

So far, the US has provided Ukraine with three Patriot systems, the Wall Street Journal reported. Germany and a consortium of European countries have delivered additional units, though not all are operational at the same time due to maintenance needs.

Ukraine urgently needs Patriot systems to defend against frequent Russian air and missile attacks, which have escalated over the past weeks.