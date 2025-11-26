Trump makes big claims about cognitive prowess while slamming NYT as "enemy of the people"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump slammed the New York Times as an "enemy of the people" on Wednesday while boasting about his cognitive abilities and energy.

President Donald Trump slammed the New York Times as an "enemy of the people" after the outlet published an article saying he shows "signs of fatigue." © AFP/Alex Wroblewski

"The Creeps at the Failing New York Times are at it again," Trump said in an angry post on Truth Social.

The post came after writers Katie Rogers and Dylan Freedman collaborated on a piece entitled Shorter Days, Signs of Fatigue: Trump Faces Realities of Aging in Office, which analyzes the impact of Trump's advanced age on his presidency.

The article, published on November 25, analyzes Trump's schedule and tracks reductions in the president's official appearances and domestic travel.

The authors say Trump often compares himself to former President Joe Biden, whose cognitive decline was well-documented, to "pre-empt any criticism about his age."

At 79 years old, Trump is the oldest person in US history to be elected president.

"For years, concerns and questions about Mr. Trump's health have often been met with obfuscation or minimal explanation from the people around him," the article reads. "Mr. Trump's physicians have not taken questions from reporters in years."