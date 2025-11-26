Trump sends Witkoff to meet Putin despite major controversy over original Ukraine peace plan

Washington DC - Donald Trump confirmed he is sending his envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week in an effort to strike a deal that would end the war in Ukraine .

President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff (r.) will meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin sometime next week. © REUTERS

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that there were "only a few remaining points of disagreement" – but European leaders were skeptical, and Russian missiles continued to strike Ukraine.

He also expressed hope to meet "soon" with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, "but ONLY when the deal to end this War is FINAL or, in its final stages."

Trump later told journalists aboard Air Force One that his son-in-law Jared Kushner may join Witkoff in Moscow.

The US' 28-point proposal to end the war – which alarmed Ukraine and its European allies by granting many of Russia's demands – may have originated in a call between Witkoff and Putin's foreign policy advisor, according to a transcription of their conversation Bloomberg reported it had obtained.

According to the transcript, Witkoff advised the creation of a 20-point peace plan for Ukraine "just like we did in Gaza," and urged that Putin bring it up with Trump.

The original proposal has been replaced by another taking in more of Kyiv's interests. An official familiar with the amended version told AFP it was "significantly better."

Witkoff will soon discuss that version with Putin in Moscow