Trump may add second floor to West Wing colonnade for "symmetry" with controversial new ballroom

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration are now considering adding a second floor to the West Wing colonnade of the White House to match the height of his East Wing ballroom project.

The architect behind the designs of President Donald Trump's ballroom recently pitched the idea of adding a second floor to the West Wing colonnade. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

During a meeting with the National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC), architect Shalom Baranes pitched the idea of adding a "modest one-story addition" to the colonnade that would "serve to restore a sense of symmetry" with the expanding ballroom.



Baranes also unveiled his concept for a "grand stair" leading from the ballroom to a foyer, a movie theater, and a new suite for First Lady Melania Trump, as the previous one was destroyed when construction on the project began in October.

Trump first announced the ballroom project last July, claiming it would cost $200 million, would not affect the White House, and would be entirely funded by contributions from wealthy donors.

But after construction began, Trump revised the estimate to $400 million – doubling the initial price tag.

The Trump administration has faced heavy criticism, as it has sought to avoid a formal review process for the project.

In response, Trump installed his former lawyer as chairman of the NCPC and fired the entire Commission of Fine Arts (CFA), as he plans to fill it with members "more aligned" with his MAGA movement.