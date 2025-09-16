Trump moves to erase references to "hostility of white people" from national parks

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration is pushing an effort to remove references to historical events that paint white people in a bad light from national parks across the US.

A report claims President Donald Trump's administration will soon begin removing references to slavery from US national parks. © Collage: IMAGO / UIG & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Washington Post, four anonymous sources familiar with the matter said the administration will soon enact directives included in an executive order Trump signed in March titled "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History," which seeks to "eliminate information that reflects a 'corrosive ideology' that disparages historic Americans."

The administration is currently reviewing images that "include signs referring to racial discrimination and the hostility of White people."

An image at the center of their efforts is a Civil War-era portrait taken in 1863 titled "The Scourged Back," which shows an escaped slave with severe whip marks on his back.

The National Park Service is also using the order to apply to media pertaining to racism, sexism, slavery, LBGTQ+ rights, or the persecution of Indigenous people.

The move comes as Trump makes active efforts to sanitize US history by downplaying references to injustices done towards minorities while reviving honor to contentious white historical figures and the Confederacy.