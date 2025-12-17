Trump administration announces shock move to dismantle world-leading climate research center

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration intends to dismantle one of the world's leading environmental research institutions over what it said on Tuesday were concerns of "climate alarmism," despite opposition to the plan.

President Donald Trump's administration will dismantle the National Center for Atmospheric Research – a leading institution for the study and combatting of climate change. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), established in 1960 as a federally funded research and education hub in Boulder, Colorado, will be broken up, White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought said on social media platform X.

Any of its operations deemed "vital" will be moved "to another entity or location," he said.

"This facility is one of the largest sources of climate alarmism in the country," Vought said.

Moves to dismantle NCAR will begin immediately, USA Today reported, adding that the plan was to "fully close the center's Mesa Laboratory."

Kevin Trenberth, a distinguished NCAR scholar, told the Washington Post said breaking up the laboratory would result in a major loss of scientific research.

Trenberth, an honorary academic in physics at New Zealand's University of Auckland, said the center was crucial to the search for advanced climate science discoveries.

Democratic Colorado Governor Jared Polis said in a statement on Tuesday that he had not been briefed on the plans by White House officials.

However, he said part of the NCAR's work provides data on severe weather events "that help our country save lives and property, and prevent devastation for families."

"If true, public safety is at risk and science is being attacked," Polis said. "If these cuts move forward we will lose our competitive advantage against foreign powers and adversaries in the pursuit of scientific discovery."

Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado vowed to "fight this reckless directive with every legal tool we have."

Since retaking office, Trump has been rolling back clean energy and climate initiatives established under his predecessor, Joe Biden.