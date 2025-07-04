Trump orders "America First" hike in national park entry fees for foreign tourists

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday said national parks would hike entry fees for foreign tourists to "improve affordability" for Americans, as he launched the country's year-long 250th birthday celebrations.

President Donald Trump speaks at an event hosted by America250 in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 3, 2025. © REUTERS

"For this anniversary, I've just signed an executive order to raise entrance fees for foreign tourists while keeping prices low for Americans," Trump told a cheering crowd at a rally in Iowa.

"The national parks will be about America First," the Republican leader said, after issuing an executive order.

In it, Trump also instructed the Interior and State Departments to "encourage international tourism to America's national parks."

The order outlined that revenue raised was to be used to improve the infrastructure and "enhance enjoyment" of the country's vast national park system.

In the executive order, Trump also revoked a 2017 directive by former President Barack Obama on "promoting diversity and inclusion in our national parks," in his latest attack on DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) initiatives.