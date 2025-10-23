Trump Press Secretary Leavitt melts down over reporter's innocuous question: "Your mom"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt hit out at a reporter's question with a childish insult and later boasted about it on social media.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to a reporter's question with a childish insult and gleefully shared the exchange online. © AFP/Oliver Contreras

In a text message exchange gleefully shared by Leavitt herself, Huffington Post journalist S.V. Dáte is seen asking why Budapest was chosen for Trump's upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Is the president aware of the significance of Budapest?" Dáte asked in the text message exchange. "In 1994, Russia promised, in Budapest, not to invade Ukraine if it gave up the nuclear weapons it inherited with the Soviet Union dissolved."

He asked: "Does he not see why Ukraine might object that site? Who suggested Budapest?"

Leavitt replied with an insult taken straight out of a teen's playbook: "Your mom did."

Dáte responded with a question: "Is that funny to you?"

"It's funny to me that you actually consider yourself a journal (sic)," Leavitt wrote back, continuing her tirade: "You are a left hack who nobody takes seriously, including your colleagues in the media. Stop texting me your disingenuous, biased, and bulls*** questions."

The 28-year-old continued her rant online, proudly sharing the text exchange and slamming Dáte for being a so-called "left-wing hack."

The reporter responded by pointing out that he has been reporting on politics since well before Leavitt was born.

"The press secretary is tossing out ad hominem attacks, hoping to discredit me and HuffPost," Dáte wrote on X.