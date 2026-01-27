Trump reposts brutal attack on Republican Rep. Thomas Massie: "Weak and pathetic"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump pointedly recycled a post endorsing a candidate running against his nemesis, Thomas Massie, in Kentucky's congressional primaries this year.

President Donald Trump attacked Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie in an angry and bitter rant on Truth Social. © Collage: AFP/Win McNamee/POOL & AFP/Mandel Ngan

In a post recycled from earlier this month, Trump again gave his backing to Massie's GOP rival, Ed Gallrein.

"The incredible people of Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, who want desperately to get rid of Thomas Massie, the worst 'Republican' congressman we have had in many years, gave us a mandate," the lengthy Truth Social rant read.

"I am asking all MAGA Warriors to rally behind Captain Ed Gallrein, the candidate who is, far and away, best positioned to DEFEAT third-rate Congressman Thomas Massie."

He continued to label Massie "a weak and pathetic RINO from the beautiful Commonwealth of Kentucky" and accused him of only ever voting against the Republican Party and "making life very easy for the radical left."

"Unlike 'lightweight' Congressman Massie, a true hater of Israel and a totally ineffective LOSER who has failed us so badly, CAPTAIN ED GALLREIN IS A WINNER WHO WILL NOT LET KENTUCKY DOWN!"

Trump's renewed attack on Massie comes after the Kentucky congressman on Sunday expressed anger over the killing of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti by a Border Patrol agent.

"Carrying a firearm is not a death sentence; it's a constitutionally protected God-given right, and if you don't understand this, you have no business in law enforcement or government," Massie wrote on X.